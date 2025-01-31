Mere Husband Ki Biwi: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh's first look poster unveiled | See here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mere Husband Ki Biwi will release in cinemas next month.

The first poster of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, is finally unveiled by its makers on social media. After the successful stint in Singham Again, actor Arjun Kapoor is looking forward to continuing the momentum with this upcoming rom-com, which is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Along with the poster, the makers of the film also announced its release date.

In the first-look poster, the female leads - Rakul and Bhumi, are seen sitting on a horse while holding the hands of Arjun Kapoor who is standing in the middle. The film is expected to be a love triangle and is touted to be based on an extramarital affair. However, the tagline of the film reads, ''Love triangle nahi, circle hai.''

In the poster, Arjun donned a purple shirt while Rakul Preet wore an ivory lehenga. Actress Bhumi Pednekar donned a red salwar kurta. While sharing the poster, Arjun wrote, "Khencho... Aur khencho!!! Sharafat ki yehi saza toh hoti hai... Kalesh ho ya clash, phassta toh mujh jaisa aam aadmi hai (Translation: Pull...and pull!!! This is the punishment for decency... Be it a conflict or a clash, it is a common man like me who suffers).

Mudassar Aziz, who earlier helmed projects like Khel Khel Mein and Pati Patni Aur Woh, has directed Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Excited about the film, Aziz in a press note said, "As a filmmaker, I've always believed in telling stories that entertain, and leave audiences of all ages smiling. I believe such films that endure and make for repeat viewings. The film is set to hit the big screens on February 21, 2025.

