Who is Manraj Jawanda? All you need to know about Raftaar's second wife

Follow us on Image Source : X This is Raftaar's second marriage after his divorce from his first wife, Komal Vohra.

Dilin Nair has tied the knot for the second time now. He got married to a stylist and fitness enthusiast Manraj Jawanda. Several pictures and videos of the couple from their special day are doing rounds on the internet. In the viral pics, Raftaar and Manraj can be seen in traditional attires and had an intimate South Indian wedding. This is the rapper's second marriage after his divorce from his first wife, Komal Vohra. In one of the viral videos, Raftaar can be seen dancing with his wife while Manraj is seen flaunting her mehendi and shaking her legs on Dil Toh Pagal Hai songs.

Who is Manraj Jawanda?

Manraj Jawanda, who is born and raised in Kolkata, is a fashion stylist and fitness enthusiast. She has worked on several reality TV shows, music videos and TV ads as a stylist. Not only this, she has also collaborated with Raftaar on multiple music videos, including 'Kaali Car', 'Ghana Kasoota', and 'Shringaar', among others.

She has a BSc degree in media and later did a styling course in FAD International. Though Manraj kept her social media profile low-key, her Instagram account is private and has just 5,000 followers.

Before Manraj, Raftaar was married to Komal Voihra. Their marriage lasted for five years and ended in 2020 after they filed for divorce. On the work front, Raftaar is popularly known for his rap songs and his stints in TV reality shows like MTV Roadies and MTV Hustle.