Sunday, February 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
WeekEnd-ka-Vaar-with-Rajat-Sharma-bigg-boss-13
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. When Sooryavanshi met Singham: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn attend Maha police marathon

When Sooryavanshi met Singham: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn attend Maha police marathon

Sharing a glimpse of his presence at the marathon, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and wrote: "Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative where the police doesn't run after you but with you".

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 09, 2020 16:22 IST
When Sooryavanshi met Singham: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

When Sooryavanshi met Singham: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn attend Maha police marathon

It turned out to be a reunion of sorts for the Bollywood policemen "Singham" and "Sooryavanshi" on Sunday as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar attended the Maharashtra Police International Marathon. They were accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has earlier helmed Ajay-starrer "Singham", and is all set to come up with another cop drama "Sooryavanshi", featuring Akshay.

Sharing a glimpse of his presence at the marathon, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote: "Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative where the police doesn't run after you but with you..#AaRahiHaiPolice #MarathonMovement @itsrohitshetty @ajaydevgn."

In the image, one can seen Akshay, Ajay and Rohit sharing smiles with each other in black T-shirts with "Aa Rahi Hai Police (the police is coming)" written on it.

Speaking of "Sooryavanshi", it is scheduled to release in March. The film also features actress Katrina Kaif.

(With IANS Inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
Delhi Elections 2020

Top News

Latest News