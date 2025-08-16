War 2 vs Coolie box office report: Rajinikanth or Hrithik Roshan, whose film earned more on day 2? Hrithik Roshan's spy thriller film 'War 2' and Thalaiva Rajinikanth's action thriller 'Coolie' released in cinemas on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Despite the clash, both films managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on their second day, across India. Know the detailed box office report here.

New Delhi:

The Indian box office witnessed a massive clash between Rajinikanth's starrer Coolie and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Both big-budget films created huge buzz among fans, and their box office numbers are proof of their strong opening at the box office.

While both films opened well, South superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie performed slightly better than Hrithik Roshan's War 2 on the first day at the domestic box office. On the second day, which coincided with India’s Independence Day (Friday, August 15), the collections went even higher for the films.

War 2 vs Coolie box office collection day 2: Both films crossed the Rs 100 crore mark

The most anticipated Bollywood spy thriller film 'War 2' minted Rs 56.50 crore across India on its second day, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 108 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The sequel to the 2019 film 'War', Ayan Mukerji's film features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The movie has received a good response from the audience upon its release, and the songs from the movie 'Aavan Javan' and 'Janaab-e-Aali' also received positive reactions as these soundtracks garnered millions of views on YouTube. However, critics have given this film an IMDb rating of 6.5.

Talking about Rajinikanth's starrer Coolie box office collection on day 2, the film collected Rs 53.50 on its first Friday, which is more than War 2's second day box office collection.

The total box office collection of Coolie stands at Rs 118.50 crore so far. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil-language film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Pooja Hegde, and Upendra in the key roles. However, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a cameo appearance.

War 2 day 2 occupancy rate

In terms of highest occupancy of Ayan Mukerji's War 2 on its day 2, the film had an overall 51.52% Hindi occupancy on Friday, August 15, 2025, with the highest occupancy of 63.86% was recorded in the evening shows, followed by 58.71% in the afternoon shows, 56.36% in the night and 27.16% in the morning shows.

Coolie day 2 occupancy rate

The action thriller film 'Coolie' had an overall 80.70% Tamil occupancy on the day of India's Independence Day 2025, i.e, August 15, 2025. The highest Tamil occupancy of 86.37% was recorded in the evening shows, followed by 86.33% in the night, 86.25% in the afternoon and 63.86% in the morning shows.

