True stories of India’s heroes that became blockbuster films Take a look at the Indian films which were inspired or based on the true stories of India's heroes and later became blockbuster.

Over the years, several films have been made showcasing the stories of real-life heroes whose bravery and hard work have inspired the nation. From docudramas to action thrillers, many of these films have become blockbuster hits upon their release. Read on to know about the films which are based on or inspired by real-life events, showcasing Indian heroes.

Shershaah

The 2021 action epic docudrama film 'Shershaah' was made on the true story of PVC awardee Indian soldier Captain Vikram Batra. This Bollywood movie was directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Shrivastava. In this film, the role of Vikram Batra was played by Siddharth Malhotra, whereas Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, played the role of Dimple Cheema. It received a good response from the audience upon its release. With an IMDb rating of 8.3, it is available to stream on Prime Video.

The Ghazi Attack

The action war drama film 'The Ghazi Attack' follows the story of a Pakistani submarine, Ghazi, which plans to secretly attack Vizag port. The film was directed by Sankalp Reddy and features Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, Om Puri, Nassar, Rahul Singh, Taapsee Pannu, and Milind Gunaji in the lead roles. Critics have given this film an IMDb rating of 7.5. If you haven't watched the film yet, then you can watch it on various streaming platforms like Prime Video and Netflix.

Sam Bahadur

The 2023 film 'Sam Bahadur' follows the life of Sam Manekshaw, who became the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Meghna Gulzar's biographical war drama revolves around the highs and lows of Sam Bahadur, aka Sam Manekshaw. The film features Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others in the key roles. The movie can be watched on ZEE5.

URI: The Surgical Strike

Aditya Dhar's directorial 'URI: The Surgical Strike' was based on the 2016 Uri attack and the subsequent surgical strike, which was carried out by the Indian Army. The action war drama film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapoor, Manasi Parekh, Swaroop Sampat, and Riva Arora in the lead roles. This film was well-received by the audience and critics. Notably, the film has an IMDb rating of 8.2 and even won several awards for its storyline.

