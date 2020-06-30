Vivek Oberoi turns producer with thriller Iti

Image Source : VIVEK OBEROI/ INSTAGRAM The 43-year-old actor said he trusts Vishal’s vision and liked the idea so much that he decided to back the project.

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Tuesday announced that he is set to make his debut as a producer with a high-concept thriller titled "Iti- Can You Solve Your Own Murder”. The whodunit thriller will be directed by Vishal Mishra, who has previously helmed on films "Coffee With D” (2017) and "Hotel Milan” (2018). "Iti" will be produced by the actor's banner Oberoi Mega Entertainment and Girish Johar of Mandiraa Entertainment. It is creatively backed by Prernaa Arora.

The 43-year-old actor said he trusts Vishal’s vision and liked the idea so much that he decided to back the project. "I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey with Prernaa, team Mandiraa and Girish. We hope to present an engaging piece of cinema to the audiences with this," Vivek said in a statement.

The film revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. The project is expected to go on floors by October and release in the first quarter of 2021. “I’m super excited and keen to share this story with our audiences. Vishal is a very gifted talent and we are pretty sure that with this film, we have a winner on our hands," Johar said.

Vivek's last Bollywood big screen appearance was in 2019’s "PM Narendra Modi". He was also seen in season two of Amazon Prime Video's thriller "Inside Edge".

