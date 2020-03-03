Thappad Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Taapsee Pannu starrer pass the crucial Monday test?

How did Thappad perform on Monday?

Taapsee Pannu starrer Anubhav Sinha's directorial Thappad, which opened at Rs 3 crore performed well over weekend. While it made Rs 5 crore on Saturday, its collection was Rs 6 crore on Sunday. So far it has put respectable numbers but will it be able to sail across the crucial Monday test?

Sharing Day 3 collection of Thappad, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "#Thappad has decent weekend... #Delhi, #NCR, #Mumbai contribute, compensate for the non-performance beyond metros... Healthy growth on Day 3 is a plus... Important to put up respectable numbers on weekdays... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr. Total: ₹ 14.66 cr. #India biz."

Talking about the film choices, film's protagonist Taapsee told IANS, "Success has given me the confidence that I am heading in the right direction and my judgment on films are right. So, my choices of films are the gift of success. If I give inputs in the process of making a film and people listen to me, it is because I have managed to become a bankable actor. Filmmaking is a business and unless producers have the confidence that investing in my films will get a financial return, why would they put their money."

Like Mulk and Article 15, Anubhav Sinha's latest offering makes sure to portray the deep-rooted patriarchy and everyday sexism prevalent in our society.

Thappad has an ensemble cast of Dia Mirza, Manav Kaul, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah. Pavail Gulati is playing Taapsee's husband in the movie.

Indiatvnews.com film critic Sonal Gera in her review of Thappad wrote, ''one of the most layered movies of all time, for it adopts multiple lenses to convey a simple message of how patriarchy is so internalised in our societal system that one overlooks every action that they shouldn't. The irony is nobody knows why...'' Read full review here.

