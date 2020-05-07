Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De sequels in the works, confirms Bhushan Kumar

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De

T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar has confirmed the sequels to two of his superhit comedy movies- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and De De Pyaar De. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Bhushan Kumar revealed that the works for turning both the films into franchises is in progress.“We are definitely doing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2, it’s a great franchise to take forward," he said.

The 2018 film starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in lead roles revolved around the bromance between two male leads. It was a path-breaking film in Kartik Aaryan's career. In one of the interviews, Kartik had said that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety defined his career. “It was a film that actually changed my life. My character of Sonu was an author-backed role and I feel we all need a friend like Sonu in our lives which is why this role is really special to me. After the film’s success, I started getting attention from the right kind of people. They started noticing me the way I wanted them to notice me. I started getting response from the people who I wanted to work with,” Hindustan Times quoted the actor as saying.

Bhushan Kumar also said that sequel for De De Pyaar De is also in the works. “Yes, Luv Ranjan and I have a sequel in mind for De De Pyaar De,” he told the tabloid.

