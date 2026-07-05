Soni Razdan backs daughter Alia Bhatt amid heavy trolling for Alpha; here's how

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt has been facing heavy trolling on social media following the release of her film Alpha. As criticism against the actress continued to circulate online, her mother, Soni Razdan, came in to show her support. The veteran actress has been reposting messages shared by fans on X (formerly Twitter), backing Alia and responding to the criticism surrounding the film.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, with Hrithik Roshan making a cameo appearance. Read on to know more details.

Soni Razdan supports Alia Bhatt amid trolling for Alpha

The latest instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe, Alpha, released on July 3, 2026, and received mixed reactions from the audience and critics. Some X users praised Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's performances, whereas some sections of the internet criticised the film and also compared it with Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

While defending Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan reposted several positive posts about Alpha on the X platform. She also reposted fan reactions claiming that the film was not as poor as it was being portrayed on social media, signalling her support for both Alia and the film.

She also reposted an X post shared by a fan who posted a picture of Alia from the film, writing, "ALIA IS GOOD YOU ALL NEED TO SHUT UP (sic)." Another opinion she seemed to agree with is a fan writing, "And this is supposedly her downfall? Her downfall is still higher than a lot of people's peak (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : SONI RAZDAN'S X TIMELINE)Screengrabs showing X posts reposted by Soni Razdan.

What did Karan Johar say about Alpha?

Recently, Karan Johar shared his review of Alpha via an Instagram post. In his review, he praised Alia Bhatt and the production banner YRF, writing, "When footfalls are a challenge ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things ... the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors ... the stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable (sic)."

He also wrote, "YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity! So please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch ALPHA and stop doom scrolling!! (sic)."

How much did Alpha earn on Day 2?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Alpha witnessed an increase in its collections on Day 2. The film, which earned Rs 9.25 crore, managed to earn Rs 11.25 crore across 6,882 shows in India (at the time of writing this article). With this, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 20.75 crore.

Also Read: Alpha Movie Review: The mission of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's film was ambitious. The execution? Not quite.