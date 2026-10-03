Stray Kids follow BTS, skip 2027 Grammy submissions but join Recording Academy as voters | Know why

After BTS decided not to submit music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards, Stray Kids have also been confirmed to have skipped the submission process. However, the eight-member K-pop group will still have a role in the awards as members of the Recording Academy's voting body.

Stray Kids did not submit any material before the August 21 deadline for the 69th Grammy Awards, their agency JYP Entertainment confirmed. The agency did not provide a reason for the decision or say whether it was connected to the Recording Academy's newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

Why are Stray Kids not in the Grammy nominations race?

Under Grammy rules, recordings have to be formally submitted to be considered for nominations. Music that is not submitted cannot move on to the nomination screening process or appear on the voting ballot. Stray Kids' decision comes shortly after Billboard had listed the group among the potential contenders for the new Asian Pop category. The group had also recently topped the Billboard 200 with its latest album, making its absence from the Grammy submission process notable.

BTS had announced in July that it would not submit music for the 2027 Grammys. The group's decision came after the Recording Academy introduced the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. BTS said at the time that it hoped music would be heard and appreciated beyond regional or language divisions.

The Recording Academy has since confirmed that the new Asian Pop category will go ahead at the 2027 ceremony.

Stray Kids members will still vote at the Grammys

Despite not entering their own music, all eight Stray Kids members have been invited to join the Recording Academy as voting members this year. The group comprises Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

As voting members, they can take part in selecting Grammy nominees and winners, even though their own recordings will not be competing this year. That means Stray Kids will still have a connection to the 69th Grammy Awards, just not as nominees or contenders.

What is the Grammy's new Asian Pop category?

The Recording Academy introduced the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category as one of five new awards for the 69th Grammys. The category covers Asian pop music, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop. The new category has also become a subject of discussion within the K-pop industry, particularly after BTS chose not to submit its music. Stray Kids' decision has added further attention to the issue, although JYP Entertainment has not linked the group's decision to the category.

The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027. The nominations are due to be announced on November 16, 2026.

Also Read:

BTS at American Music Awards 2026: Which awards did the K-pop group win?