Drishyam 3 Day 2 Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 100 crore in two days despite competition

There is immense excitement among audiences for Ajay Devgn's film Drishyam 3. Viewers had been eagerly awaiting its release, and the film finally hit theatres on October 2. It posted bumper earnings at the box office on Day 1. Let’s find out how much the film collected on Day 2.

Despite Hollywood releases like Verity and Digger, new Hindi releases like Prem Keetanu, and old releases like Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur: The Movie, Haiwaan, Daayra and Vibe, among others, Drishyam 3, titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, has minted Rs 100 crores in two days.

Drishyam 3 Day 2 collection

Drishyam 3 appears to be making the most of the holiday period. The film opened with a massive Rs 62 crore at the box office on Day 1. As of the time of writing, it has collected Rs 39.84 crore today. This brings the film's total collection over two days to Rs 101.84 crore. It was anticipated that the film would cross the Rs 100 crore mark by the second day, and it has lived up to those expectations.

What are the worldwide earnings?

Drishyam 3 is performing well both in India and across the globe. Domestically, Drishyam 3 has earned a net total of Rs 101.84 crore, with a gross collection of Rs 121.41 crore. Its worldwide earnings stand at Rs 104.49 crore. With this, the film has now secured the second spot on the list of highest-grossing Bollywood films on opening day this year.

Details about Drishyam 3

Ajay Devgn reprises the role of Vijay Salgaonkar in the third instalment of the Drishyam franchise, while Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion carries forward the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. The narrative picks up after Vijay has successfully managed to evade the law. The film depicts a new investigation that once again puts his family under pressure. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. He co-wrote the story with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

Another thing to note here is that Drishyam followed the original film (Malayalam version) through the first two films. However, during the third part, Ajay Devgn and director Abhishek Pathak decided to end the story and follow a new path. Hence, Drishyam: The Conclusion is the only film in the Hindi franchise that does not follow Mohanlal's story, as Jeethu Joseph has already announced the fourth instalment of the Malayalam movie series.

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Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 delivers franchise-best Day 1 collection, records 334% jump over Part 2