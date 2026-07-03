Alpha Movie Review: The mission of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's film was ambitious. The execution? Not quite.

Movie Name: Alpha Review

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: July 3, 2026

Director: Shiv Rawail

Genre: Action thriller

When YRF announced it was making a female-led spy film, the internet did what it does best: speculate. Who would be cast? Would it be part of the Spy Universe? Soon enough, the mystery was solved. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari came on board for Alpha, joining the franchise that already boasts blockbusters like Salman Khan’s Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan-led War.

After a few release date shuffles, Alpha has finally landed in theatres. The expectations couldn't be higher. So, do Alia and Sharvari pull off this high-octane mission, or does Alpha miss its target? Let's decode.

Alpha: The story

Anil Kapoor plays RAW chief Vikrant Kaul. After his wife Janaki (Dia Mirza) dies during childbirth, she leaves behind twin daughters, Sita (Alia Bhatt) and Durga (Sharvari). But fate has other plans. Bobby Deol's Fateh Singh Lakhawat abducts Sita and raises her as a ruthless soldier.

Fateh is secretly backing the development of an experimental Alpha drug, designed to accelerate healing and sharpen human instincts, making it the ultimate weapon for soldiers. Under his watch, Sita grows up into a fearless killing machine, stripped of emotion and trained for one purpose alone. Durga, meanwhile, is raised in the safety and comfort of her family.

Years later, Sita becomes too dangerous to ignore. Desperate to stop the trail of bloodshed, Vikrant turns to Durga, asking one daughter to fight the other. What follows is a rollercoaster of confrontations, revelations and an emotional reunion as the sisters finally come face to face.

Bound by blood but shaped by completely different lives, Sita and Durga eventually join forces against the man who stole one sister's childhood and destroyed their family. Along the way, they uncover a dark secret from Fateh's past. Whether they succeed in bringing him down forms the crux of Alpha.

Alpha: Performances

No points for guessing, but Alia Bhatt has the meatiest part of the film. She is the main ‘alpha’ of the film and rightly so. And mind you, Alia is a performer. She knows how to camouflage herself into a role. But in Alpha, something seems off in the beginning. It’ll take you some time to get used to her trying to look all menace-y and evil. Actually, she doesn’t. However, she like an acquired taste by the end. You’ll get used to her presence as an actioner. Having said that, Alia as Sita tried. Her performance isn’t bad either. But there’s always something amiss. So, would we want her to focus only on action-oriented roles hereon? Perhaps, no.

Sharvari is the second lead in Alpha, and unfortunately, that's exactly how the film treats her. She gets much less screen time than Alia Bhatt. Still, she makes every scene count. As Durga, she is convincing, fierce and impressive in the action sequences. She does her job well. We just wish the film had given her more to do.

Bobby Deol is one of Alpha's biggest strengths. As Fateh Singh Lakhawat, he is cold, ruthless and genuinely intimidating. Every time he appears on screen, he grabs your attention. Bobby has clearly found his calling in negative roles, and it works brilliantly for him.

Anil Kapoor is effortless. As RAW chief Vikrant Kaul, he brings maturity and emotional depth to the film. You feel his pain as a father, and his performance never misses a beat. That's what years of experience look like.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who plays the scientist behind the Alpha drug, is excellent despite limited screen time. He leaves an impact almost immediately. We only wish the makers had written a meatier role for an actor of his calibre.

Spoiler alert: We saved the best for last. Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir from War, and the theatre comes alive the moment he walks in. He punches, kicks and joins the Alpha girls in their mission. His entry, action scenes and screen presence are easily among the film's biggest highlights.

Alpha: Music and Dialogues

Music, do note, music and not songs carry Alpha on its shoulders. The thumping score that plays every time Alia and Sharvari hold a gun adds gravitas to the film. We know how sound plays an important role in every film, especially action films, but in Alpha, the support of music was a little more evident.

Alpha is not heavy on dialogue. There are a few tossed up here and then. It lets the action do the talking. And somewhere, it makes Alpha look less made-up and somewhat believable.

Alpha: Direction

Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with YRF's The Railway Men, steps into the action genre with Alpha. And the man clearly knows the grammar of an action film. He knows where to place a low-angle heroic shot, when to switch to shaky camerawork during a fight and how to use close-ups to dial up the intensity. Those visual choices often do the heavy lifting and almost make up for the film's middling screenplay.

Let's be honest. Launching a female-led action film in Bollywood isn't easy, especially in an industry where male stars have long dominated action. Alpha may not get everything right, but it certainly feels like a step in the right direction. And that's enough to make us believe Shiv Rawail has plenty of potential.

Alpha: What works and what doesn't

Alpha works when it stops trying to overcomplicate things and simply lets its action do the talking. The stunts are stylish, the scale is massive, and the production value screams YRF. The leading ladies have worked hard on their bodies. Alia Bhatt pulls off the action (somewhat), Sharvari is good, Bobby Deol is deliciously evil, and Hrithik Roshan's entry as Kabir? Paisa vasool. The moment he comes on screen, the film suddenly gets a fresh burst of energy.

But then the screenplay reminds you why you're here.

For a film that revolves around two sisters, there is surprisingly very little emotional weight. The writing expects you to feel things without giving you enough reasons to. The Alpha drug, which could have been the film's biggest trump card, never becomes as exciting as it sounds. Sharvari deserved much more than being reduced to "the other lead". And some twists are so convenient that you see them coming from a mile away.

The film has all the right ingredients. It just forgets to mix them well.

Alpha: The final verdict

Alpha is one of those films that you desperately want to root for. It's Bollywood's first female-led spy film. It has Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and a surprise that fans will be talking about long after they leave the theatre. On paper, it should have been a slam dunk.

Instead, it settles for being just okay.

It looks expensive. The action is slick. The performances are solid. But somewhere between the explosions, emotional reunions and universe-building, it forgets to give us a story that truly stays with us.

Like we said at the beginning, some missions are impossible. Alpha isn't one of them. It simply doesn't complete the mission as convincingly as it should have.

2.5 out of 5 stars for Alpha.

Also read: Alpha Movie Release Highlights: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller releases in cinemas, X users react

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