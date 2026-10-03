Vijay Deverakonda backs Jr NTR over AI-morphed Chuttamalle video, calls for strict legal action

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has come out in support of Jr NTR after an AI-morphed video featuring Janhvi Kapoor from Chuttamalle surfaced online. Calling out the misuse of artificial intelligence, Vijay said those responsible must face strict legal consequences and questioned how such degrading content has become a source of entertainment.

Vijay Deverakonda backs Jr NTR

Vijay took to X on Saturday and reacted strongly to the video, which digitally manipulates footage of Janhvi from the original Chuttamalle song to create sexually explicit imagery that was not part of the film's version. Jr NTR had earlier condemned the clip and said he would pursue legal action against those who created and circulated it.

"We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife," Vijay wrote. He said whoever was responsible should not be spared and called for them to face the "harshest possible legal consequences".

The actor also questioned the wider reaction to such content, asking when society became so insensitive to each other and why people find entertainment in degrading others.

This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault: Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay went on to raise the issue of how AI is being used beyond the concerns around jobs and livelihoods. He pointed out that while the world is debating the impact of artificial intelligence, the technology is also being used to create content that targets and humiliates people.

"This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault," Vijay wrote, adding that the law should treat such acts with the "utmost seriousness". His comparison reflects his view of the severity of the incident and is not, by itself, a statement of existing legal classification.

He ended his post by extending his support to those who are speaking out against the misuse of AI.

Read the X post here:

What happened with the Chuttamalle video?

The controversy centres on Chuttamalle, the popular romantic song from Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The original track shows Janhvi's character Thangam expressing her feelings for Jr NTR's character against beach and wilderness locations. It was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, written by Ramajogayya Sastry, sung by Shilpa Rao and choreographed by Bosco Martis.

The manipulated version circulating online alters Janhvi's appearance and places her in sexually explicit imagery that was not present in the original song. Jr NTR called the video "disgusting, sick and shameless" and said he would take legal action against both those who created it and those spreading it. He also asked people not to watch, share or engage with the content.

Jr NTR further urged state governments and the Centre to take stronger action against the misuse of AI. Vijay's reaction has now added another prominent voice from the Telugu film industry to the criticism, with the actor making a direct appeal for legal consequences and expressing his support for those standing against the video.

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'Disgusting, sick, shameless': Jr NTR furious over morphed AI-generated Chuttamalle video with Janhvi Kapoor