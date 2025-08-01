Was Son of Sardaar a hit or flop? Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar gave fans plenty of laughs in 2012. But was it truly a box office hit? Here's a look back at its verdict and how it holds up today.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was recently seen in the action comedy film 'Son of Sardaar 2' alongside Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait, Ravi Kishan and others in the lead roles.

The film, which hit the screens on Friday, August 1, 2025, has been receiving mixed reactions from the netizens on social media. Well, it will be interesting to see in the coming days whether the film manages to win the hearts of the audience or not.

As the name of the movie suggests that this is the second part of the movie 'Son of Sardaar', let us tell you about whether the first part of the film was a hit or a flop upon its release.

Son of Sardaar Box Office collection: Budget vs earnings

For those who may know, the first instalment of this film, 'Son of Sardaar', was released 13 years ago in 2012. The romantic comedy film was directed by Ashwani Dhir and Anil Devgan. It features Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla, late actor Mukul Dev, Puneet Issar and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

The 2012 film was loved by the audience and considered a super-hit movie. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ajay Devgn's starrer was made with a budget of Rs 40 crore and managed to earn Rs 150 crore worldwide. Those who haven't watched the film 'Son of Sardaar' can stream it on OTT streaming platform, JioHotstar.

Is Son of Sardaar 2 a sequel to the 2012 film?

No, Son of Sardaar 2 is not a sequel to its first part, 'Son of Sardaar'. Only because it has the same lead actor, i.e., Ajay Devgn.

Also, the film revolves around Jassi Randhawa (played by Ajay Devgn), who goes to Scotland to reconcile with his wife, but he gets involved in a chaotic Sikh wedding and a mob conflict. However, the first part of the film 'Son of Sardaar' has nothing to do with the characters, which seen in 'Son of Sardaar 2'.

