Kangana Ranaut faces setback as High Court rejects her request to cancel defamation case from 2021 The High Court has rejected the petition of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in connection with the defamation case which was filed against Kangana Ranaut in the year 2021. The actress had filed a petition in the court to dismiss this case.

New Delhi:

Renowned actress, filmmaker, and politician serving as a Member of Parliament, Kangana Ranaut, has received a major setback from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court has refused to cancel a defamation case filed against her in 2021 by Mahinder Kaur from Bathinda. For those who may not know, Kangana had shared a photo of an elderly woman during the farmers' protest, saying that such women were paid to join the protest.

Moreover, due to the statement given by Kangana Ranaut, legal complaints were filed against her in many places, like in the courts of Bulandshahr and Agra, farmers had accused Kangana Ranaut of insulting women. In response, Mahinder Kaur filed a defamation case against her, which Kangana later challenged in the High Court. However, the court has now dismissed her petition, allowing the case to proceed.

Kangana Ranaut gave this statement

During the farmers' movement, Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) wrote a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) sharing two pictures featuring two elderly women. The tweet reads, "Ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian.... And she is available in 100 rupees. Pakistani jurno's have hijacked international PR for Indian in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally."

Kangana Ranaut's work front

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut has been serving as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, from Mandi since June 2024. Apart from this, she has featured in several Bollywood films throughout her acting career. She was last seen in her directorial debut film 'Emergency', which was released on big screens on January 17, 2025.

In this film, she played the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade and others in the lead roles. Talking about her upcoming projects, she will be next seen in Manoj Tapadia's film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', according to details given on IMDb.

