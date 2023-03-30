Sidharth Malhotra to star in Hindi remake of Hridayam? Read to Know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra is anticipated to star in Hindi remake of Hridayam.

Sidharth Malhotra is touted as one of the finest actors in Bollywood and it is believed that he has bagged a number of intriguing projects. According to speculations, he will shortly appear in the Hindi version of the Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama film Hridayam. Sidharth has been cast in two back-to-back superhit movies, Shershaah and Mission Majnu, and the producers are very interested in having him in the movie.

Last year in March, Karan Johar took the internet by storm by announcing a remake of the well-known Malayalam romantic drama Hridayam, which originally starred Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in the main roles. This decision was made in light of the ongoing trend of remaking successful South Indian movies.

According to News18, a source close to the project claimed that the producers have roped in Sidharth Malhotra for the hindi remake of Hridayam and he might share screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan. There is no official confirmation regarding Malhotra’s association with the project.



Earlier, a rumour surfaced that Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan will be making his debut with the remake of Hridayam. According to some reports, Ibrahim has already departed for Kullu-Manali and has started filming for the movie.

However it should be noted that Ibrahim has not yet made an official announcement regarding his Bollywood debut. Ibrahim hasn't yet made an appearance on film, but he has directed Karan Johar's Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ibrahim contributed to the movie as an associate director.

