Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan teaser LEAKED ahead of its release?

Shah Rukh Khan's starrer Jawan is the most-anticipated film this year after Pathaan. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles, the film has created a lot of buzz ahead of its teaser release. While nothing about the teaser release date has been made official by the makers, fans are speculating on dates and earnestly waiting.

Ahead of the teaser release, a small glimpse of it has been leaked online. The clip is doing rounds on the internet and has created a hullabaloo among fans. In the leaked teaser, King Khan can be seen in the air as he carries a pointed javelin-like object in his hand. The electrifying teaser then introduces Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan. However, it is not confirmed if the leaked visual is from Jawan.

Watch the leaked teaser of Jawan here:

Jawan marks the Hindi film debut of the heavyweight Tamil director Atlee. Earlier, Bollywood Hungama reported that the official teaser of Jawan will be launched on either July 7 or July 15. The launch is said to be the biggest digital launch of all time.

The report also stated that the makers have asked a special guest to launch the teaser of Jawan in Chennai and the official date will be announced after the confirmation. It further said the teaser launch will be followed by songs and a trailer and the stars will kick-start their 2 month-long marketing campaign. Jawan will hit the silver screen on September 7 this year in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Shah Rukh Khan is said to play a double role and will also see Sanya Malhotra in an important role.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan gave the biggest blockbuster, Pathaan, earlier this year. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film collected more than Rs. 1000 crore worldwide.

