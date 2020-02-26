Sanjay Mishra's Turtle declared tax free in Rajasthan

Turtle received the best Rajasthani film National Award in 2018.

Rajasthan government has exempted National Award-winning Rajasthani film "Turtle" from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST), an official statement said.

"Turtle", directed by Dinesh S Yadav, aims to create awareness for water conservation in the areas affected by water crisis. This film, which received the best Rajasthani film National Award in 2018, is inspired by the real incident based on water crisis and conservation in the state.

Earlier, talking about the movie, Sanjay Mishra had said, "The government should showcase this film across India. Since this film is based on global warming, it should be showcased in all schools. Also, a one-rupee ticket should be charged from all kids in schools so that the producer can feel motivated since he has made a film on a very important issue."

"Turtle" stars Sanjay Mishra, Amol Deshmukh, Teetu Verma, Yash Rajasthani, Ankit Sharma, Ramnath Choudhary and Monica Sharma