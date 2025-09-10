IPL star Rinku Singh reveals how Shah Rukh Khan motivated him after World Cup snub Rinku Singh opened up about his bond with Shah Rukh Khan on Raj Shamani’s podcast, recalling his first IPL meeting and a chartered plane experience.

New Delhi:

Indian batter Rinku Singh recently shared an unforgettable experience from his life, recalling a special meeting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. For the unversed, Rinku Singh joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a left-handed batsman after being bought for Rs 80 lakh at the IPL 2018 auction.

He recently appeared as a guest on famous YouTuber Raj Shamani's podcast show 'Figuring Out With Raj Shamani', where he opened up about his meeting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the time when he flew in his chartered plane.

Rinku Singh appears on Raj Shamani's podcast

When Raj Shamani asked Rinku Singh about his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan during the IPL, he said, "I first met him during a match in 2018. Although I got out quite early in the game, I had managed to field well. It was my very first IPL match. The main thing in a match is fielding, and I did that well. The match was over, we won. And after every match, SRK would come down to the field. He met us with so much love."

Rinku Singh further added, "He didn’t know me that well since I had just started playing, yet he treats every player equally. He hugged all of us and kissed us. My bonding with sir began there. Eventually, we met at parties and danced together. That strengthened our bond."

Watch the YouTube podcast here:

The time Rinku Singh flew with SRK in his chartered plane

During the conversation, Rinku also recalled the time he flew with Shah Rukh Khan in a chartered plane. He said, "I sat in the same car as him. I was sort of upset because my name wasn’t selected for the World Cup. He was aware of the situation. He called me ‘son’ and motivated me. To make me feel better, he told me, ‘You are as famous as me.’ I was like: ‘Sir, what are you saying?’ I really liked the way he put in effort to make me feel better. I walked inside the airport with him, surrounded by all the security. It was a completely different experience. It was my first time on a chartered plane."

The Indian batter called the moment "the best time of my life," saying, "I was sitting quietly in the plane. But, to share 2 hours of my life in a chartered plane with SRK was the best time of my life. Now, I am comfortable around him. Whenever we meet, we play pool together. We dance together at the parties. The best part about SRK is that he treats everyone equally. This quality makes him special."

Also Read: Wednesday season 2 part 2 ending explained: Shocking finale twist and season 3 update