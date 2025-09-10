Wednesday season 2 part 2 ending explained: Shocking finale twist and season 3 update Wednesday season 2 part 2 ended with shocking reveals - Isaac’s defeat, Enid’s irreversible transformation and Ophelia’s return. Here’s the full ending explained.

The makers of Jenna Ortega's hit show 'Wednesday' released the second part of the second season on September 3, 2025. The last episodes of season two resolved the mysteries that kept viewers interested throughout the two-part season; the Addams family decisively overcomes Isaac Night (Owen Painter), and the Morning Song cult's story comes to an end. The last episodes also brought up fresh and equally fascinating problems that remain unresolved.

In this season, Jenna Ortega's character, Wednesday Addams, is looking into her aunt Ophelia, Morticia's enigmatic twin sister, in addition to the unsettling LOIS experiments. The finale episode included all the horrific twists fans had hoped for, including a graveyard resurrection, family secrets, and monstrous transformations.

Wednesday 2 Part 2 ending explained

In this season, Tyler Galpin's undead uncle, Isaac Night, a former student of Nevermore, kidnaps Pugsley Addams (Isaac Ordonez). To save her brother, Wednesday sneaks into Iago Tower, where Tyler (Hunter Doohan) confronts her. Tyler, conflicted and broken, pleads with Wednesday to murder him. She chooses to spare him instead, taking advantage of the chance to demolish Isaac's contraption and release Pugsley.

Simultaneously, Emma Meyers' character Enid Sinclair uses her alpha werewolf form to save her best buddy from being buried alive. However, once a werewolf transforms into an alpha, they are unable to revert to their human form, which means that the shift has irreversible effects. Enid escapes into the wilderness after saving Wednesday, where she is stuck in wolf form, and her future is uncertain.

The most terrifying part of the finale is saved until last. When Wednesday receives Ophelia's old notebook from Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), a psychic vision reveals the allegedly deceased aunt is actually alive, imprisoned beneath Grandmama Hester Frump's mansion and scrawling incessantly, "Wednesday must die," over the walls.

One of the most noteworthy Night family secrets is revealed in Episode 8: Thing is Isaac's right hand. Before Isaac passed away, Morticia severed his hand, and it came back to life as Thing. "Thing" has always been an anagram for "Night," as shown by a pictorial card.

Is Wednesday season 3 coming out?

The makers of the show have already confirmed the third season of Jenna Ortega's show 'Wednesday'. However, according to reports, the show is expected to be released in Summer 2027, possibly in early June.

