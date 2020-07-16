R. Madhavan shares he scored 58 per cent in board exams

Image Source : R. MADHAVAN/ INSTAGRAM R. Madhavan took to Twitter to share his score in Boards.

Actor R. Madhavan has tweeted that he scored just 58 per cent in his board exam, in a motivational post he shared for students, who are disappointed with their results."To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it ... and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends," Madhavan tweeted.

To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it . 👌👌👍👍.. and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends ❤️❤️🤪🤪🚀😆🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lLY7w2S63y — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 15, 2020

A user wrote to the actor asking about what "product or procedure" he used to "lighten" his skin.

"I really appreciate you being honest about your marks. Just using this opportunity to ask, since it's quite visible from this old pic as well, what product or procedure you used to lighten your skin? Genuine interested in knowing the secret. Thank you," the user wrote.

Madhavan replied: "I never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am -- nor felt apologetic for looking the way I did. You shouldn't either bro. Just look and be hygienic .. most attractive way to look… I tan easily when I play golf -- that is all there is to it."

