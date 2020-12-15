R Madhavan's 'Maara' to release online on January 8

Image Source : TWITTER/R MADHAVAN R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer Maara to release online on January 8.

Actor R Madhavan-starrer Tamil movie 'Maara' is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 8. The film stars Shraddha Srinath in the lead alongside Sshivada, Mouli, Alexander Babu, M.S.Bhaskar, Guru Somasundaram, Kishore and Abirami in pivotal roles. The film is a remake of 2015 Malayalam hit "Charlie", which featured Dulquer Salmaan and Parvarthy.

The upcoming project is directed by Dhilip Kumar and is produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films. Maara is a musical romance that will take you on a beautiful journey with Paaru who sees a fairy tale she heard from a stranger as a child. It is going to be a fairytale romance and will be interesting to see Madhavan and Shraddha sharing the screen space.

"We are maddy in love with this fairy tale already! Meet #MaaraOnPrime, January 8, 2021!," Amazon Prime Video wrote on their official Twitter handle.

Taking to his Twitter, actor Madhavan shared, "Bid adieu to the year with a heart, Meet #MaaraOnPrime on Jan 8, 2021, @PrimeVideoIN."

On the other hand, Shraddha too wrote, "Bid adieu to the year with heart, Meet #MaaraOnPrime on Jan 8, 2021, @PrimeVideoIN."

The film's music is composed by Ghibran, while Karthik Muthukumar and Dinesh Krishnan are the cinematographers.

Bhuvan Srinivasan has done the editing.

Talking about Madhavan and Shraddha, the two have worked together in Vikram Veda, which was much appreciated by the critics.

Meanwhile, Maara is not the first film of Madhavan to get an online release, earlier also, his Nishabdham starring Anushka Shetty was premiered directly on Amazon Prime.