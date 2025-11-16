Priyanka Chopra stuns in white lehenga at Varanasi teaser launch; fans say she looks like ‘Princess Jasmine’ Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight at the Varanasi teaser launch in Hyderabad, arriving in a stunning all-white ensemble that instantly went viral. Fans flooded social media calling her “Princess Jasmine,” praising her elegance, charm and simplicity. Here’s how the internet reacted to her look.

New Delhi:

Bollywood's Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra, has been in the news lately because of her upcoming film Varanasi, directed by Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli. Recently, the makers organised a mega teaser launch event in Hyderabad, which was attended by the star cast and other crew members.

Priyanka turned heads with her entry and left fans stunned with her look at the event. Several pictures and videos of her from the launch have surfaced online, and fans couldn’t keep calm while praising her on social media.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in white ensemble

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in an all-white lehenga set. She completed her look with traditional jewellery and kept her makeup minimal. After greeting co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran, she did a namaste for the audience. She waved again, smiled for a while and then took a seat beside Prithviraj.

Fans praise Priyanka Chopra's Look

Priyanka Chopra's appearance received widespread appreciation. She also shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram account on Sunday morning, captioning the post, "Channeling my inner Devi. #Mandakini #Varanasi (sic)."

One fan commented, “MY GIRL OMGGGG,” while another wrote, “So beautiful, queen.” An Instagram user even called her “Princess Jasmine!” The post has garnered more than 302k likes and hundreds of comments so far.

Priyanka Chopra to play Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra will be seen playing the role of Mandakini in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi. The film also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The makers of the Telugu action epic hosted a grand Globetrotter event in Hyderabad on Saturday evening to reveal the film’s title and teaser. The first-look posters of the star cast were also unveiled recently.

