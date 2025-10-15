Pankaj Dheer, who played Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, dies at 68 after battle with cancer Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer, who played Karna in Mahabharat, dies at 68. The development was confirmed by actor Firoz Khan, who played Arjun on the show.

Actor Pankaj Dheer, known for his role as Karna in Mahabharat, died on October 15. He was 68. The actor had a long battle with cancer. Actor Firoz Khan, who played Arjun in the same news, confirmed the news. His son, actor Nikitin Dheer, is yet to offer his condolences on social media.

Pankaj Dheer was suffering from cancer

Pankaj Dheer was reportedly unwell for a very long time. His battle with cancer relapsed a few months back, post which, he underwent a major surgery. However, he succumbed to the disease.

Firoz Khan took to his Instagram Story and posted a photo with Pankaj. Offering his condolences, the actor wrote, "Gentleman!!! Bids goodbye Will miss you PD. Stay blessed."

An official statement from CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) was released on October 15, confirming the news of Pankaj Dheer’s death. "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai," the statement read.

Pankaj Dheer's family

Pankaj Dheer is survived by his wife, Anita Dheer, who is reportedly a costume designer. His son, Nikitin Dheer, is a well-known actor, having worked in several Rohit Shetty projects such as 'Chennai Express', 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Indian Police Force'. His daughter-in-law is popular TV actor Kratika Sengar Dheer, known for playing the lead in 'Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani – Jhansi Ki Rani'. They welcomed daughter Devika in 2022.

Pankaj Dheer's glorious career

Pankaj Dheer was an industry veteran. Having worked in both films and television, he was a part of projects such as 'Sanam Bewafa', 'Baadshah', 'Chandrakanta' and 'Sasural Simar Ka'. Apart from acting, Dheer tried his hand at directing with the film 'My Father Godfather'. He also gave opportunities to new talents by founding the Abhinay Acting Academy.

