Remembering Pankaj Dheer: A look at his wife Anita, son Nikitin Dheer, and family BR Chopra's Mahabharat's Karna, Pankaj Dheer, has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his son, wife, and daughter-in-law. Know more about his family here.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, famous for his iconic role as 'Karna' in BR Chopra's legendary TV series 'Mahabharat', has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 68. His performance as 'Karna' earned him massive love and respect from audiences.

For the unversed, he is survived by his wife, Anita Dheer, his son, Nikitin Dheer, who is also a well-known actor, and his daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar Dheer. The family has been a significant part of the Indian film and television industry for years.

The Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) took to the official X handle to confirm the news of his demise. The post reads, "#CINTAA & #CAWT mourn the loss of Shri Pankaj Dheer, former General Secretary of #CINTAA and former Chairman of #CAWT - a respected member of our fraternity whose invaluable contributions to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. Funeral today at 4:30 PM at Pawanhans Crematorium, Vile Parle (W). Om Shanti."

About Nikitin Dheer's work front

Actor Nikitin Dheer is best known for his roles in films and serials like 'Chennai Express', 'Shrimad Ramayan', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Antim: The Final Truth', and others. His portrayal of 'Tangaballi' in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express gained him widespread recognition.

Who is Pankaj Dheer's wife, Anita Dheer?

For those who may know, Pankaj Dheer was married to Anita Dheer, who is a costume designer. According to details available on IMDb, she has worked on projects like 'Victoria No. 203: Diamonds Are Forever', 'Boxer', and 'Ikke Pe Ikka'.

Who is Pankaj Dheet's daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar Dheer?

Kratika Sengar Dheer is a renowned television actress known for her roles in popular shows like Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki, Punar Vivaah: Zindagi Milegi Dobara, Kya Dil Mein Hai, and Service Wali Bahu.

She married Nikitin Dheer, son of Pankaj Dheer, in 2014. The couple has a daughter named Devika Dheer.

