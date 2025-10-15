Nikitin Dheer shared THIS cryptic post hours before father Pankaj Dheer's death | Find out here Chennai Express actor Nikitin Dheer shared a cryptic post on 'letting go' just hours before father Pankaj Dheer passed away due to cancer.

New Delhi:

Nikitin Dheer, son of actor Pankaj Dheer, dropped a cryptic post on 'letting go', hours before the latter passed away after a long battle with cancer on October 15. It had a picture of Lord Shiva with a deep quote, reflecting on life.

What did Nikitin Dheer post?

An Instagram post was shared by Nikitin Dheer a few hours before his father Pankaj Dheer passed away. It read: "Whatever comes, Let it come. Whatever stays, Let it stay. Whatever goes, Let it go. As a Shiva Bhakt, say 'Shivarpanam' and move on! He'll take care!" - very hard to do." For the unversed, Nikitin and his family are devotees of Lord Shiva. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKITIN DHEER)Nikitin Dheer shared a photo hours before Pankaj Dheer's death.

Nikitin Dheer's Father Day post from 2020 goes viral

In fact, Nikitin Dheer would often post photos with father Pankaj Dheer. One of his Father's Day posts from 2020 included an adorable father-son moment, where the Martin star is seen adorably kissing senior Dheer. He wrote, "#happyfathersday Dad.. Thanks for being the man I aspire to be and helping me the man I am.. I love you!" Take a look:

CINTAA condoles Pankaj Dheer's demise

An official statement from CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) was released on October 15, confirming the news of Pankaj Dheer’s death. "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai," the statement read.

Pankaj Dheer has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time, having worked in both films and television. He has been a part of projects such as 'Sanam Bewafa', 'Baadshah', 'Chandrakanta' and 'Sasural Simar Ka'. Apart from acting, Dheer tried his hand at directing with the film My Father Godfather. He also nurtured budding talent by founding the Abhinay Acting Academy.

