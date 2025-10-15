Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer dies; his last post for wife Anita from 2024 now goes viral Pankaj Dheer’s wife, Anita Dheer, is a Bollywood costume designer known for her work in films like ‘Boxer’, ‘Ikke Pe Ikka’ and ‘Victoria No. 203: Diamonds Are Forever’. She stood by the late ‘Mahabharat’ actor as his lifelong partner, muse, and creative companion.

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best remembered for his iconic portrayal of Karna in ‘Mahabharat’, has passed away. While the actor didn't share a lot on social media, his last post was a wholesome picture featuring his wife Anita Dheer. The post, now deeply poignant, has left fans and colleagues emotional as they remember the actor’s warmth and legacy on and off screen.

Pankaj Dheer's last post on Instagram

Who is Pankaj Dheer's wife Anita

Anita Dheer is a renowned Bollywood costume designer and the wife of late actor Pankaj Dheer, famous for his role as Karna in ‘Mahabharat’. She has designed for films like ‘Boxer’, ‘Ikke Pe Ikka’ and ‘Victoria No. 203’, and was the actor’s lifelong pillar of love and strength.

Pankaj Dheer family

Pankaj Dheer hailed from a family deeply rooted in the film industry. He was married to Anita (Dheer, a noted Bollywood costume designer, and the couple shared a long, affectionate partnership. Their son, Nikitin Dheer, is a popular actor known for films like ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Shershaah’, while their daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar, is a well-known television actress. The Dheer family has remained a blend of talent and tradition, carrying forward Pankaj’s cinematic legacy with grace and devotion.

Pankaj Dheer, best known for his portrayal of Karna in ‘Mahabharat’, passed away on 15 October 2025 at the age of 68 after a prolonged battle with cancer. The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed his demise and announced that his cremation would be held the same day at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. Dheer had reportedly been unwell for several months following a relapse and major surgery. Despite medical efforts, his condition worsened in recent weeks. He is survived by his wife Anita Dheer, a costume designer, and their son Nikitin Dheer, also an actor.