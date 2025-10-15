Who was Pankaj Dheer? Remembering 'Karna' of BR Chopra's Mahabharat Pankaj Dheer, best known for his portrayal of 'Karna' in the hit epic period drama show Mahabharat, passed away at the age of 68 after battling cancer. Know about his acting career.

Pankaj Dheer, veteran actor, best known for his role of 'Karna' in the epic period drama show 'Mahabharat', passed away at the age of 68 after battling cancer. Throughout his acting career, Pankaj Dheer delivered several critically acclaimed performances in both television shows and movies. His notable works include BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat', 'Sadda Muqaddar', 'Ikke Pe Ikka' and others.

Actor Arjun Feroz, who played the iconic role of Arjun in the show 'Mahabharat', took to his official Instagram handle and expressed his grief over the loss of actor Pankaj Dheer. He wrote, "Gentleman!!! Bids goodbye, will miss you PD, Stay blessed."

Tributes pour in for veteran actor

Fans have been paying tribute to the veteran actor's remarkable contribution to Indian entertainment. One user wrote, "Om Shanti Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pankaj Dheer. A legendary actor and a graceful human being who left an unforgettable mark on Indian television and cinema. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Another added, "Mahabharat's Karna, Pankaj Dheer ji, dies after battling cancer. By far the best scene of महाभारत। Pankaj Dheer ji made my favourite character कर्ण , Immortal. @actmukeshkhanna."

"The man who made Karan immortal with his acting Pankaj dheer is passed away after fighting with Cancer Recently he shoots with sunny deol for soorya movie RIP LEGEND #pankajdheer," reads the tweet.

For those who may not know, veteran actor Pankaj Dheer is survived by his son Nikitin Dheer, a renowned actor; his wife Anita Dheer, a costume designer; and his daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar Dheer, who is also a television actress.

