OMG 2 teaser out: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi look enthralling | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar in OMG 2

OMG: Oh My God 2, the highly-anticipated film starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, has created hype among cinema buffs. The teaser of OMG 2 is finally out and will leave you enthralled. While OMG was directed by Umesh Shukla, the second instlament of the film has been helmed by Amit Rai.

OMG 2 teaser out now

The teaser gives a glimpse of the characters played by Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam. Kumar as God will give you goosebumps.

Watch the teaser here:

Earlier, the makers teased fans by unveiling the character posters of the star cast. While Yami Gautam will play a lawyer in the film, Pankaj Tripathi is a firm believer in God. The makers also released a video revealing Akshay Kumar's look. The actor shared the video himself wherein he could be seen in Lord Shiva's look while Har Har Mahadev played in the background.

Take a look:

Bankrolled by Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films and Viacom18 Studios, the film will also star veteran actor Arun Govil, who played Rama in Ramanad Sagar's Ramayana, as Lord Ram. OMG 2 will go on floors on August 11 and clash with yet another highly-anticipated sequel Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Also Read: Jawan Prevue: 4 films Atlee Kumar has been accused of plagiarising

Latest Entertainment News