Neha Kakkar announces break from relationships and work, says 'Not sure if I will be back'

Neha Kakkar took to Instagram earlier today, January 19, and dropped two alarming posts. She announced that she will be taking a break from "responsibilities, relationships, work", and isn't sure if she will be back.

The Candy Shop singer also requested paps not to follow her. Since no reason was given, concerned fans wondered what could have led to the posts.

What did Neha Kakkar post?

Neha Kakkar dropped two posts on Instagram that left her fans concerned. In her first Story, she penned, "Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I will be back or not. Thank you."

In the second one, she posted, "And I request paparazzi and fans not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras, please. I request. This is the least you all can give me for my peace."

Neha Kakkar recently faced backlash for Candy Shop song

Neha Kakkar often teams up with her singer-music composer brother, Tony Kakkar, for songs. This time, the brother-sister duo worked on Candy Shop, a song that went viral and amassed 23 million views on YouTube so far.

Composed, written and produced by Tony Kakkar, Candy Shop featured vocals by both Tony and Neha Kakkar. The song dropped on December 15, 2025 and quickly took off on social media. However, it was met with heavy backlash. Many listeners called the track substandard, while others slammed it for the lyrics and cringeworthy dance moves. There was also criticism around the look and feel of the song, with some netizens alleging that Candy Shop borrowed heavily from K-pop aesthetics. However, it cannot be confirmed whether Neha's posts are a result of the backlash.

