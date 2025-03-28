Neha Kakkar accuses Melbourne Concert organisers of running away with her money, they vow to 'expose' her The controversy over Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert intensifies as both the singer and organizers accuse each other of mismanagement and non-payment.

The controversy surrounding Neha Kakkar’s March 23 Melbourne concert continues to intensify, with both the singer and the organizers at odds over the events that transpired. Hours after Neha issued a statement criticizing the organizers for mismanagement and payment issues, the event organisers responded, claiming they are in “big debt” and that Kakkar should be the one to make payments to them.

In a Facebook live session, a representative from Beats Production, the company responsible for organising the concert, refuted Neha’s claims, stating, “The allegations are completely false. We are in big debt after the show. She should be the one paying us… it was a mistake having her on board.”

The show producers, Beats Production has vowed to expose Neha and reveal the truth behind the concert fiasco in Melbourne. A post on their Instagram handle read, "We will be back with all the proof and details of what happened with the Neha Kakkar show. We will expose everybody."

Neha had previously shared a detailed statement on social media, accusing the organizers of running away with her payment and not providing proper accommodations for her band. She also mentioned that her team was not given food, water, or even a hotel room. In her post, the singer revealed that the sound check was delayed because the sound vendor had not been paid, causing further complications. Neha added, “We didn’t even know if the concert was happening because the organizers stopped picking up my manager’s calls.”

The organisers, however, have denied these claims and vowed to reveal the truth by providing proof of the actual events surrounding the concert. They have also disputed claims made by Neha’s elder brother, Tony Kakkar, who took to social media earlier this week to highlight the alleged mismanagement. Tony had shared a post on Instagram comparing the situation to inviting an artist to a city, only to find that nothing had been arranged upon their arrival.

In response, the organizers argued that they had made all necessary arrangements, including sending multiple cars to pick up Neha from the airport and booking a five-star hotel suite for her. They also claimed that they had organized meals for her and her team, and that they stayed with Neha and her crew throughout the show. The organizers concluded, "It was a disaster show, and there was a big loss."

The incident has taken a toll on Neha, as several viral videos show the singer apologizing tearfully to her audience. In the footage, Neha expresses regret for the long wait, saying, "You have been waiting for me for so long. I hate it, I have never made anyone wait in my life." However, some concertgoers were not satisfied with her apology, with one attendee shouting, “Go back. Rest in your hotel,” while others expressed frustration with the delay.

This ongoing dispute highlights the challenges artists face when event organizers fail to uphold their responsibilities, leaving both the performers and fans caught in the middle of the chaos.