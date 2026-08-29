Nayanthara's Hi opens slow, Awarapan 2 leads while Batwara 1947 struggles; check Friday box office report

Several films are currently running in theatres, including newly released titles such as Yash's much-anticipated Toxic, Nayanthara's Hi, Ravi Teja's Irumudi and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. While Toxic did not have a box office clash on August 26, its release has certainly impacted the collections of other films. Meanwhile, films such as Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 and others are also running in theatres. Let's take a look at how much these films collected at the box office on Friday, August 28.

Hi box office collection Day 1

Nayanthara and Kavin Raj's much-awaited romantic drama Hi has finally arrived in theatres, but the film has opened to a modest response at the box office. Directed by Vishnu Edavan, the Tamil-language film hit the big screens on August 28 and has received positive reactions from audiences for the lead pair’s chemistry.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Hi collected around Rs 1.44 crore net in India on its opening day. The Tamil version contributed the majority of the earnings, with around Rs 1.32 crore, while the film recorded an overall occupancy of nearly 36% across 786 shows.

Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 15

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's Awarapan 2 continues to dominate the box office among the films released during the Independence Day weekend. The sequel has maintained a strong run despite entering its third week in theatres. As per Sacnilk, the film has collected around Rs 145.45 crore in India after 15 days. Its second day remains its biggest day, when it earned Rs 33.75 crore. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just five days and Rs 180 crore globally within nine days of its release.

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 15

In comparison, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer Batwara 1947 has struggled to maintain momentum. The period drama, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, opened alongside Awarapan 2 on August 14. While it witnessed a strong jump during the Independence Day weekend, its collections have dropped considerably in the second week.

As per Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 earned around Rs 0.07 crore on Day 15, taking its India-tracked gross collection to Rs 53.96 crore. The film's second day remains its biggest performer, with around Rs 13.5 crore.

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