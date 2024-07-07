Nag Ashwin breaks silence on Kalki 2898 AD's comparison with 'Mad Max'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nag Ashwin spoke on Kalki 2898 AD's comparison with Hollywood films

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's film 'Kalki 2898 AD brought a storm at the box office as soon as it was released. In just 10 days, the film has done a box office business of over 450 crores in India and more than 700 crores worldwide. 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a sci-fi film, whose story is being liked a lot. But some users have called some scenes of the film a copy of a Hollywood movie, to which director Nag Ashwin has now responded.

Scenes of 'Kalki 2898 AD' taken from a Hollywood film?

In India, the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is earning the most in the Telugu language, followed by the Hindi language. There was a craze among the fans about the film since the time of its announcement. Now that the movie has been released, people praised the story, but also accused it of copying some scenes from Hollywood's 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.

In Nag Ashwin's movie, a truck is shown in the desert. Those who saw this movie and those who have also seen Mad Max found both scenes similar. Now Nag Ashwin has broken his silence on this. In a conversation with Times Now, Nag Ashwin said that he likes the movie Mad Max, but this scene shown in the Kalki movie was written a long time ago. He said that if a truck stops in the desert, it might remind him of the Mad Max movie. "But our production design team is very talented. Our cameraman also has an amazing talent, and the scenes were written four years ago, so there's not much debate there," said the filmmaker.

About the film

Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in important roles in Kalki. At the same time, actors like SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Gopal Varma, Mrinal Thakur, and Dulquer Salman have done cameos. Now people are eagerly waiting for its sequel, which will be released after three years, as per the makers.

