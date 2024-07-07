Salman Khan attends MS Dhoni's birthday, shares 'Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab!' post

Follow us on Image Source : SALMAN KHAN'S X Salman Khan was present at MS Dhoni's birthday celebration

Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 43rd birthday on July 7th. Even after retiring from international cricket, Mahi's craze has not diminished. While millions of his followers are wishing him on his birthday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has also wished Dhoni on his birthday through a special post. On the special occasion of his birthday, a cute video of Mahi and Sakshi is also going viral, which will make your day.

Salman Khan attended MS Dhoni's birthday celebration

One of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen and captains, Mahendra Singh Dhoni lives in the hearts of millions of fans due to his charismatic performance on and off the field. Wishing MS Dhoni a happy birthday on July 7, Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan posted a picture with the Indian cricketer on his Instagram account which is from MS Dhoni's birthday party. In the picture, the 'Tiger 3' actor can be seen looking at MS Dhoni with admiring eyes, while the cricketer is seen cutting the cake and celebrating his birthday. 'Happy Birthday Captain Sahib! @mahi7781,' Salman Khan wrote the caption. Salman Khan was seen wearing a black shirt and jeans at Dhoni's birthday party. Birthday boy Dhoni was seen in a multi-coloured T-shirt and black jeans.

Sakshi touched MS Dhoni's feet for blessings

A video of the birthday celebration is going viral, in which Dhoni is seen feeding the cake to Salman Khan. At the same time, during the birthday celebration, Sakshi was seen touching the feet of her husband MS Dhoni and taking his blessings. This video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Moreover, it was Sakshi Dhoni, who shared the cute but funny video on Instagram.

In the video, Mahi can be seen cutting his birthday cake and then feeding it to his wife. While he was seen relishing his cake, his wife was seen touching his feet and seeking his blessing. MS, who is known to have a sense of humour also gave her best wishing while laughing it off.

