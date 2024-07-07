Jumme Ki Raat Hai: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire at Anant Ambani's sangeet party | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh danced their hearts out at Ambani sangeet party

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going to tie the knot on July 12. The pre-wedding functions of the bride and groom are going on these days in full swing. A grand sangeet ceremony was hosted last evening, in which there was a fair of Bollywood stars from the sports world. From Justin Bieber's performance to Salman Khan's dance, everything from the sangeet party is now going viral on social media.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held at Jio Center. Inside photos and videos of the sangeet party are currently trending on social media. Meanwhile, we have got our hands on a cute video of Salman Khan and Ranveer.

Salman's dance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet

A video of Salman Khan from the sangeet party of bride-groom Anant and Radhika is going viral on the internet. In the clip, Ranveer Singh, who is going to be a father soon, is enjoying the party sitting on the dholak. Salman is also in this video, who is seen with Akash Ambani and Anant.

At one point, Akash Ambani can be seen asking Salman Khan to show his six-pack and Bhaijaan lifts the T-shirt. He is also chatting with Hardik Pandya standing next to him. After this, he danced to the hit track 'Jumme Ki Raat Hai' with Akash, Anant, Hardik, Ranveer and Arjun Kapoor. The most fun dance was of Salman and Ranveer's. This video of them is now being liked on social media.

Anant-Radhika's wedding will take place on this day

Let us tell you that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. Invitation cards with 'Save the Date' have also been distributed to the guests. According to the program, the wedding will be on July 12, the blessing ceremony on July 13 and the reception on July 14. Talking about the dress code, the 'Indian Formal' dress code has been decided for this magnificent royal wedding, while the dress code for Mangal Utsav i.e. reception day on July 14 has been kept as 'Indian Chic'.

