West Bengal: 22 arrested after violence erupts in Murshidabad over Waqf Act, security tightened

In the aftermath of violence that broke out during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, twenty-two people have been arrested in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district of West Bengal. As per police, the unrest unfolded on Tuesday, particularly in and around the Jangipur area, which witnessed heightened tensions and chaos during the demonstration. Authorities have since brought the situation under control, and the atmosphere has remained peaceful, they added.

A massive deployment of police forces has been stationed across sensitive zones to prevent any further disturbances. The security presence is especially tight in volatile pockets of the district to ensure round-the-clock surveillance and swift response if needed, the police said. Officials assured that strict vigilance will continue, and any attempt to disrupt harmony will be dealt with firmly.

What did the police say?

"The situation is calm, peaceful and under control. Not a single untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the district. Prohibitory orders would continue to remain in force till 6 pm on April 10. Internet would also remain suspended till 6 pm on April 11," a senior police officer said.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in and around Raghunathganj and Suti police station areas following the violence. Stones were hurled targeting the police, and vehicles of the force were set on fire by a mob that blocked the NH-12, demanding the withdrawal of the legislation. "Since Tuesday night, 22 people have been arrested in connection with the violence," the officer said.

Police would continue to patrol sensitive areas, and 'naka' checking would also go on, he said. Police had to lathi-charge the mob, and use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. A few police personnel were also injured in the stone pelting.

BJP hits out at Mamata-led TMC govt

Meanwhile Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her administration of failing to maintain law and order in Murshidabad. West Bengal Legislative Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, posted a video on X allegedly showing images of the violent clashes that broke out in the area. He claimed that certain "anti-social" elements, were burning public property, burning police cars and "spreading chaos" in the name of protests. He also accused the state government of doing "vote bank politics."

Waqf Amendment Act

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament. The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare. It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)