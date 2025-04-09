Didi is here to protect you and your property: Mamata Banerjee to Muslims after Waqf Act comes into force Condemning the violence, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said he has directed the Government to take immediate ‘bold action’ to curb the violence and submit a report

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured the minority community in the state that the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in Bengal. Speaking at an event in Kolkata, Banerjee addressed the concerns of the Muslim community, which has been aggrieved by the enactment of the controversial law.

"I understand that you are hurt by the Waqf property issue, but please have faith. Nothing will happen in Bengal that will divide and rule," she said, emphasising the need for unity and harmony. "Didi is here, and Didi will protect you and your property," Banerjee added, reinforcing her commitment to safeguard the rights of the minority community.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha after extensive debates, received presidential assent last Saturday. The Act aims to regulate the management of Waqf properties, but it has sparked protests in several states, including West Bengal, where many view it as an infringement on the rights of Muslims.

Banerjee urged the community not to fall victim to political provocations, stressing the importance of coexistence. "Live and let live. We must remain united and not allow divisive politics to take root in Bengal," she said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out the situation in Bangladesh, suggesting that the timing of the Waqf Bill’s passage was inappropriate. "We should not have passed this Bill now," she commented, drawing attention to the unrest it has caused in some regions.

Amidst growing protests, including violent clashes in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, where stones were thrown at police and vehicles were set on fire, Banerjee’s message was clear: unity is the key to overcoming the challenges at hand. "If we are together, we can win everything. We can conquer the world," she said, calling for solidarity among all communities in Bengal.

The protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act reflect widespread concerns that the law will undermine the rights of Muslims, particularly in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. However, Banerjee’s strong stance reaffirms her government’s commitment to protecting the rights and properties of all communities in the state, ensuring that divisive forces will not prevail.

As the Waqf (Amendment) Act begins to take effect across the country, West Bengal remains a focal point of resistance, with Banerjee promising to uphold the principles of unity and justice for all its residents.

