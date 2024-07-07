Jon Landau, Oscar-winning 'Titanic', 'Avatar' producer, dies at 63 due to Cancer

Follow us on Image Source : PEOPLE Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer died at 63

Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer who collaborated with filmmaker James Cameron on the successful Titanic and two Avatar films, passed away on Friday due to cancer. He was sixty-three. Landau had a significant role in the upcoming Avatar sequels' production before he passed away. For the unversed, five additional films are anticipated in Cameron's science fiction franchise. The death of Jon Landau has come as a shock to the entertainment world.

Jon Landau successful collaborations

Landau started out in the 1980s as a production manager and worked his way up to become a producer for director James Cameron's high-budget epic about the Titanic disaster. With the movie, Landau and Cameron collaborated on 14 Oscar nominations and 11 wins, including best picture.

Titanic, which was released in 1997, won a best picture prize and three Oscar nominations thanks to Landau and Cameron's producing collaboration. The duo also produced three of the top four highest-grossing movies ever released. Apart from Titanic, which is now ranked at Number Four on the list of highest-grossing films, the film Avatar from 2009 is ranked at Number One, while Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel from 2022, is ranked at Number Three. Titanic is the first film ever to gross more than $1 billion worldwide. (Avengers: Endgame comes in second.)

Jon Landau is survived by his wife and children

Landau is the brother of Broadway director Tina Landau, executive director of Symphony Space Kathy Landau, and director Les Landau of Star Trek. His sons Jamie and Jodie, as well as his wife Julie of nearly forty years, survive him.

