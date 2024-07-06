'This guy makes you look...', Ryan Reynolds showers praise on Ranveer Singh's humour and physique

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ranveer Singh and Ryan Reynolds

Ranveer Singh became a household name after making a splashing debut in Band Baja Baaraat along with Anushka Sharma in 2010. His incredible timing in being funny and brilliant acting skills is what grabbed the attention of the netizens. Ever since his debut, there has been no stopping in his Bollywood journey. On the occasion of Ranveer Singh's 39th birthday, Marvel India shared a clip on Instagram in which Ryan Reynolds showers praise on the Bollywood actor.

In the clip, the power-packed duo Deadpool and Wolverine, i.e. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were interviewed. When asked which Bollywood actor he would like to work with Ryan, he said, "I don't even know...Oh...Ranveer Singh is amazing.

He has done this voice of Deadpool I think. He is very funny, but he is also ripped". Ryan Reynolds then turns to Hugh Jackman and says, "You think you are in shape?.... The Wolverine actor replies...Really! Ryan replies, "This guy makes you look Crypt-keeper. He is amazing".

For the unversed, Ranveer was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film starts with Alia Bhatt in the lead role. He will next be seen in Singham Again and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Ranveer Singh will also be sharing screen space with his wife Deepika Padukone in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024. Apart from work, actor Ranveer Singh is also spending quality time with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. The couple is going to welcome their first child in September.

Also Read: Did you know Kamal Haasan once turned makeup artist for action star Sylvester Stallone's Rambo 3?

Also Read: 'I embrace them...', Hina Khan shows sheer determination to fight cancer, shares post on Instagram