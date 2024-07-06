Did you know Kamal Haasan once turned makeup artist for action star Sylvester Stallone's Rambo 3?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kamal Haasan and Sylvester Stallone

The veteran actor is currently basking in the success of Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD. The actor who played the role of antagonist is being lauded by everyone for his brilliant acting in the film. But, this time Kamal Haasan is in the headline for an interesting reason. Kamal Haasan is not only a brilliant actor, but also an amazing makeup artist.

Yes, the 'Indian' actor interestingly was once a makeup artist for Sylvester Stallone's film Rambo 3. His passion is not only these two, he also has credits in music, writing, producing and directing. He had also revealed this in the Kapil Sharma show and also mentioned that he had learned prosthetic makeup. In the IMDb credits, Kamal Haasan is also listed in the makeup department category.

Image Source : IMDBKamal Haasan as makeup artist for Rambo 3

Kamal Haasan was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD, in which he played the role of an antagonist named Supreme Yaskin. Kalki 2898 AD is based on a dystopian time, written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, this film is based on the post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Ashwatthama in the film, while Prabhas is seen in the role of Bhairava. The film has been screened in many formats including 3D and 4DX. Apart from Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film also features Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupati.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan is currently busy prepping for the highly anticipated film Indian 2. Directed by S. Shankar, the film will feature Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Samuthirakani. This film is being jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The music of this film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

