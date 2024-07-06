'Kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi' play pays tribute to late icon Dilip Kumar ahead of 3rd death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Dilip Kumar

Bollywood late actor Dilip Kumar was blessed with a unique ability to underplay emotions and became popular within no time for films including "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", "Shakti" and "Karma", among others. He died following a prolonged illness on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. Sunday. ie. July 7 marks his third death anniversary. Theatre voice presentation "Kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi" pays tribute to the late screen icon Dilip Kumar, a superstar who still enjoys a huge fan following, says its writer Sadia Rahman.

"Kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi" was presented by Rahman and its director Yaqub Ghauri at the India International Centre's CD Deshmukh Auditorium recently. "Dilip saheb has been a superstar. The film industry has come a long way. The idea (behind the show) was to remember those who contributed to its initiation and gradual evolution. "As the death anniversary of the thespian is round the corner, I thought it's an appropriate occasion to salute him.

In today's time too, Dilip Saheb has a huge fan following," Rahman said, according to a report in PTI. According to the presentation, before he became an actor, Dilip Kumar worked in a military canteen in Pune. It also explored the struggle of an affluent Muslim family who chose to remain on Indian soil during the Partition instead of returning to their roots in Peshawar, now in Pakistan.

According to the writer, the response to "Kuch Kahi Kuch Ankahi" was "beyond my expectations". Born as Yusuf Khan in Peshawar on December 11, 1922, Dilip Kumar was known to generations of film-goers as the "tragedy king". The last of the golden troika with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand and one of India's most venerated stars, the actor made his acting debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944.

His five-decade career included Naya Daur, Ram aur Shyam, Guna Jumna, Saudagar, Karma, Kranti, Shakti, Aan, Duniya, Madhumati, Aadmi, Devdas, Andaz, Kohinoor, Babul, Azaad, Gopi and Amar among others. His last film appearance was 1998's "Qila".

