Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer locks new release date | Deets inside

Ajay Devgn on Saturday took to his social media handles to announce the new release date of his next flick Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, also starring Tabu in the lead role. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 5, will now hit the big screens on August 2, 2024. ''The wait ends on 2nd August!'' Ajay Devgn wrote in the caption of his post. The film also features Jimmy Shergill in a key role.

Earlier this week, the makers of the film announced the postponement of its release and issued a statement on social media. ''Dear friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha... New Release date to be announced soon,'' the statement reads.

The film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a musical romantic drama spanning 23 years. It is set between 2000 and 2023. Ajay was only seen in the first poster of the film. However, his look was not shown in the poster. It just showcased Ajay's back. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is produced by Sheetal Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak's Panorama Studios.

Ajay's ither projects

Apart from these films, the actor has several other projects in the pipeline including Raid 2, Drishyam 3, Golmaal 5, De De Pyaar De 2, and Naam, among others. Now it remains interesting to see which film will release this year only. Interestingly, Auron Mein Kahaan Dum Tha is the tenth film of Ajay and Tabu together.

