Justin Bieber's electrifying performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony was held in Mumbai on Friday.

Global star Justin Bieber was recently in India to perform at the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. His energetic performance set the stage ablaze on Friday night where he sang several of his chat-topping songs. Anant-Radhika's Sangeet ceremony turned out to be a star-studded event. From Salman Khan, and Sidharth Malhotra to Hardik Pandya, several popular personalities marked their presence at the event, organised at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Ambanis arranged a special musical night for their guests with the performance of none other than Justin Bieber. Several videos of the singer are doing rounds on social media.

In one of the viral videos, Justin can be seen wearing a jacket with a white vest and loose pants with his signature style cap for the occasion. He interacted with the guests at the event while performing on the stage. He made guests groove on songs such as 'Baby, 'Never Let You Go, 'Love Yourself, 'Peaches, 'Boyfriend', 'Sorry' and 'Where Are U Now'.

Later, Justin was spotted leaving Mumbai, in the early hours of Saturday. He arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday. Bieber's first concert in India was held in 2017. He was supposed to return to the country in 2022 but the tour was cancelled due to the singer's bad health.

Before the Sangeet ceremony on July 5, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in purple saree at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony