Mukesh, Nita Ambani's fun-ride video with grandkids is winning the internet | WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities are in full swing. Several videos and pictures from the star-studded Sangeet ceremony, held on Friday night, are all over the social media. However, there is also a music video of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani that is winning hearts on the internet. The heart-warming video features Mukesh and Nita Ambani going on a fun ride with their four grandkids, Prithvi, Aadiya, Krishna, and Veda, in an antique open-top car. In the video, the duo of Mukesh and Nita Ambani are seen lip-synching to the iconic song 'Chakke Mein Chakka' from the 1968 film, Brahmachari. At the same time, their grand children are playing with balloons in the car.

Watch the viral video:

The part-animated video begins with Mukesh Ambani in a vintage car with Nita Ambani sitting next to him with grandkids on her lap. While the couple lip-synced the song, the children are seen enjoying the car ride with their grand parents and playing with multi-coloured balloons.

Meanwhile, the star-studded Sangeet ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani is also trending on social media. The festivities was attended by several popular personalities including Salman Khan, Hardik Pandya, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, among others.

Before the Sangeet ceremony on July 5, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12. The celebrations will continue till July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

