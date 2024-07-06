Sylvester Stallone Birthday Special: 7 iconic films of action superstar

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Sylvester Stallone

Hollywood veteran star Sylvester Stallone needs no introduction. The actor is best known for his evergreen roles including Rocky Balboa, The Expendables, Rambo, Creed and Escape Plan among others. Be it, doing dangerous stunts or playing a soft role, Sylvester Stallone never fails to disappoint. On the occasion of his 78th birthday, let's take a look at a few of the action films he has been part of

1. Rocky

Rocky tells the story of Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, who gets a chance to fight heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. In a bid to earn respect and glory, Rocky jumps into the ring, unaware of the tough task ahead of him. Directed by John G. Avildsen, the film stars Carl Weathers, Talia Shire, Burgess Meredith and Burt Young among others.

2. Rambo

Rambo tells the story of John, a former US soldier who fought in Vietnam and is haunted by the unpleasant memories of war. An incident with a small-town sheriff flips a switch within him, which triggers his violent side. Directed by the legend Sylvester Stallone himself, the film features Julie Benz, Graham Mc Tavish, Matthew Marsden and Paul Schulze among others.

3. The Expendables

The Expendables tells the story of a group of tough mercenaries who are tasked with a mission to overthrow a South American dictator. The situation regresses after they learn that the dictator is a puppet in the hands of an ex-CIA agent. Directed by Sylvester Stallone, the film also features Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Mickey Rourke and Terry Crews among others.

4. Tango & Cash

Tango & Cash tells the story of two distinguished detectives who are wrongly framed for murder by a criminal, they are imprisoned. When they manage to escape, they join hands to fight against their offender. Directed by Andrei Konchalovsky, and Albert Magnoli, the film stars Kurt Russell, Teri Hatcher, Jack Palance, Andrei Konchalovsky and Brion James among others.

5. Assassins

Assassins tells the story of Robert, a seasoned hitman, who wants to kill a few more subjects before he bids adieu to his profession. However, he is taken aback when he discovers that Miguel, a young assassin, is killing his targets. Directed by Richard Donner, the film stars Antonio Banderas, Julianne Moore, Kerry Skaisky and Steve Kahan among others.

6. Driven

Driven tells the story of Jimmy, a racecar driver, who gets romantically involved, he starts losing his form and his ranking drops. A former champion is asked to train him so that he gets back to his winning ways. Directed by Renny Harlin, the film stars Kip Pardue, Burt Reynolds, Estella Warren and Til Schweiger among others.

7. Lock Up

Lock Up tells the story of Frank, a convict left with only six months in his prison sentence, who is transferred to a maximum security facility under the sadistic hand of Warden Drumgoole, who has a personal vendetta against him. Directed by John Flynn, the film stars Donald Sutherland, John Amos, Sonny Landham and Tom Sizemore among others.

