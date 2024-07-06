'I embrace them...', Hina Khan shows sheer determination to fight cancer, shares post on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Hina Khan

Television actress Hina Khan recently revealed to her fans that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer undergoing treatment for the same. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress who is documenting her journey of battling cancer took to her Instagram handle to share yet another post which showcased her sheer determination to fight the cancer.

Hina Khan shared a picture of herself in which scars can be visible. Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, "What do you see in this Picture? The Scars on my body or the Hope in my Eyes? The scars are mine, I embrace them with love because they’re the first sign of the Progress I deserve. The Hope in my Eyes is the reflection of my Soul, I can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am manifesting my healing. And I am praying for yours too. #SacrredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl."

Hina shared a video of herself on Instagram wherein she can be seen getting her hair chopped off ahead of a chemotherapy session. The video features Hina seated in front of a mirror for the haircut and her mother wailing in the background. Not only this, the actress documented her emotions in a long note as the caption. The caption begins with, ''You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background, as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions.''

Talking about battling the disease, she further continued, ''I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH, and the love I have for myself. Aur haan... I have decided to use my hair to make a nice Wig for this phase.

For the unversed, Hina Khan gained recognition after starring in the long-running TV serial "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", in which she played the role of Akshara. The actress is also known for her role in Kasautii Zindagi Kay and she was also part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 11 in which she was one of the finalists. She also featured in films such as Hacked and Lines. Hina Khan was recently seen in the Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa. Directed by Amarpreet G.S. Chhabra, the film stars Gippy Grewal, Shinda Grewal, Seema Kaushal and Jaswinder Bhalla. The film fetched good numbers at the box office.

