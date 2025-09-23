'Cinema is the heartbeat of my soul': Mohanlal on winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards 2025. He delivered a heartfelt speech at Vigyan Bhavan.

Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal was on Tuesday conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. The honour, India’s highest recognition in cinema, was presented by President Droupadi Murmu.

Delivering an emotional acceptance speech, the 65-year-old actor expressed gratitude and pride:

“It is with profound pride and gratitude that I stand before you today, having received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, an honour instituted by the Government of India in the name of the father of Indian cinema.”

Mohanlal also highlighted the significance of the award for the Malayalam film industry:

“As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the state to be bestowed with this national recognition. This moment is not mine alone; it belongs to the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity.”

He added: "I see this award as a collective tribute to our industry, legacy, creativity, and resilience. When I first received the news from the Centre, I was overwhelmed not merely by the honour but by the privilege of being chosen to carry forward the voice of our cinematic tradition. I believe this is destiny’s gentle hand, allowing me to accept this award on behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema with their vision and artistry."

He further said:

“To be honest, I never dared to dream of this moment. So, this is not a dream come true; this is something far greater, it’s magical, it’s sacred. Cinema is the heartbeat of my soul, Jai Hind.”

The speech drew a standing ovation, marking one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Mohanlal’s Work Front

With a career spanning over 300 films across genres, 65-year-old Mohanlal is hailed as one of Indian cinema’s greatest performers. His iconic works include Dasharatham, Aaram Thamburan, Spadikam, and Grandmaster.

Most recently, he starred in the romantic drama Hridayapoorvam alongside Basil Joseph and Malavika Mohanan. The film, rated 7.1 on IMDb, will stream on JioHotstar from September 26, 2025.

