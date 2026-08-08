Samay Raina donates Rs 10 lakh to Assam flood relief fund, Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks comedian

New Delhi:

Stand-up comedian and content creator Samay Raina has extended a helping hand to those affected by the floods in Assam. He has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Raina for his contribution in a social media post.

Assam Chief Minister's Office made the announcement

The Assam Chief Minister's Office announced the contribution on X, sharing the RTGS transaction advice. The official handle wrote, "Thank you, Samay, for contributing to our relief efforts during this difficult time for Assam!" Himanta Biswa Sarma also thanked the stand up comedian.

Many families affected

The donation comes at a time when Assam is grappling with the impact of the floods. On Friday morning, rising water levels in the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers left several areas of Assam's Golaghat district submerged, forcing many families to leave their homes and seek shelter in relief camps.

Raina's contribution comes as relief and rehabilitation work continues in the flood-affected regions. His donation adds to the aid being provided to those impacted by the floods.

Samay Raina had previously made headlines

Raina had previously been in the spotlight when a police case was registered in Assam regarding an episode of his YouTube show, India's Got Latent. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others were also involved in the matter. The allegations included promoting obscenity and using sexually explicit and vulgar content.

After taking a brief hiatus from content creation, Raina returned with the second season of India's Got Latent.

Other celebrities who have helped

Raina is not the only celebrity to contribute to flood relief in Assam. Actor Kartik Aaryan has also donated Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Meanwhile, actor Randeep Hooda visited flood-affected Sivasagar and met with affected families and relief volunteers.

Floods in Assam: More than 1.55 lakh people affected; death toll hits 98

Floods continue to hit hard in Assam, with more than 1.55 lakh people being affected in 13 districts of Assam, along with the increasing death toll due to floods this year to 98, as per recent reports.

The floods have caused many regions to be submerged and have led to displacements of people, whereas relief camps have been providing shelter to people who were affected by the floods. Damage assessment is now being planned by the authorities once conditions improve in some regions.

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