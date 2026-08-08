Toxic X Trailer Review: Yash's film gets attention for its visuals, scale and intriguing world | See reactions

New Delhi:

The trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has drawn attention online, with viewers discussing its visuals, production scale and Yash's screen presence. Released on Saturday, the trailer gives a first extended look at Geetu Mohandas' action drama and the world she has created around its characters.

The response has largely focused on the film's visual treatment. Toxic appears to be aiming for a darker, stylised tone, with the trailer moving through crime, violence, action and power struggles. The production design and visual effects add to the scale, while the trailer leaves several details of the story open rather than explaining everything upfront.

Yash wins over X

Yash is at the centre of the trailer, appearing in multiple looks. The actor has been confirmed to play Raya and Rumi, although the makers have kept details about the characters and their relationship with the larger story under wraps. His appearance and screen presence have been among the elements generating discussion following the trailer's release.

See some X reactions:

Toxic cast and characters

Yash leads the film, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also part of the ensemble. The trailer offers glimpses of the female characters but does not reveal too much about their individual storylines.

The film's title, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, points towards a darker take on the idea of a fairy tale. The trailer suggests that the story is set against a crime backdrop, although the makers have largely kept the plot details private.

Geetu Mohandas directs

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who previously made Liar's Dice and Moothon. The film marks a significant change in scale for the filmmaker, bringing together an action-heavy story, elaborate production design and extensive visual effects.

Venkat K Narayana is producing the film under KVN Productions, with Yash's Monster Mind Creations also associated with the project. Rajeev Ravi is the director of photography, while DNEG is handling the visual effects.

Toxic release date and languages

Toxic is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026. The film is set for a pan-India release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The trailer does not reveal everything about the film, but it establishes its visual identity and gives Yash a different world to inhabit. With the initial response centred largely on its presentation, Toxic now heads towards its August theatrical release with considerable attention around it.

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Toxic trailer out now: Yash unleashes two sides as Raya and Rumi in Geetu Mohandas' gangster drama | Watch