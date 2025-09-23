71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan honoured for Jawan Shah Rukh Khan has won his first National Film Award for Jawan. The actor looked dapper in a black suit at the event, celebrated by fans across India.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was on Tuesday honoured with the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Atlee’s blockbuster Jawan. This marks the first-ever National Award of his illustrious career spanning more than three decades.

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held today at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu presented the honours. SRK’s recognition for Jawan was one of the most celebrated moments of the evening, drawing thunderous applause from the audience.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2023. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role alongside Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Sanya Malhotra. The courtroom sequences and SRK’s powerful portrayal of a vigilante struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

At the ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan turned heads with his classic black suit and salt-and-pepper look, pairing it with dark sunglasses for an effortlessly stylish appearance.

This win is being hailed as a milestone in SRK’s career, as fans across India celebrate their 'King Khan' receiving the country’s top cinematic honour. Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages, with #SRKNationalAward trending soon after the announcement.